Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

AJ Bell PLC -26.8% potential downside indicated by Barclays

Broker Ratings

AJ Bell PLC with ticker (LON:AJB) now has a potential downside of -26.8% according to Barclays.



Barclays set a target price of 280 GBX for the company, which when compared to the AJ Bell PLC share price of 355 GBX at opening today (23/12/2022) indicates a potential downside of -26.8%. Trading has ranged between 243 (52 week low) and 404 (52 week high) with an average of 975,790 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £1,460,873,990.

AJ Bell Plc is a United Kingdom-based company that provides investment platforms. The Company provides investment administration, dealing and custody services. The Company’s products include AJ Bell Investcentre, AJ Bell Youinvest, AJ Bell Investments, AJ Bell Media, AJ Bell Securities and AJ Bell Platinum. Its AJ Bell Investcentre and AJ Bell Youinvest provide access to a various investment range, including shares and other instruments traded on the stock exchanges around the world, as well as all mainstream collective investments available in the United Kingdom and its own range of AJ Bell funds. AJ Bell Investcentre provides regulated financial advisers and wealth managers with a suite of online tools to help manage their retail clients’ portfolios. AJ Bell Investcentre offers self-invested personal pension (SIPP), retirement investment account, stocks and shares Individual Savings Account (ISA), lifetime ISA, General Investment Account (GIA), junior SIPP and junior ISA.



Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen). Share on:

    Twitter
    LinkedIn
    Facebook
    Email
    Reddit

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100

      FTSE 100 News

      FTSE 250

      AIM All Share Index

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.