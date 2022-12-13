AJ Bell PLC -24.6% potential downside indicated by Barclays

AJ Bell PLC with ticker (LON:AJB) now has a potential downside of -24.6% according to Barclays.







Barclays set a target price of 280 GBX for the company, which when compared to the AJ Bell PLC share price of 349 GBX at opening today (13/12/2022) indicates a potential downside of -24.6%. Trading has ranged between 243 (52 week low) and 404 (52 week high) with an average of 1,084,451 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £1,463,930,392.



AJ Bell Plc is a United Kingdom-based company that provides investment platforms. The Company provides investment administration, dealing and custody services. The Company’s products include AJ Bell Investcentre, AJ Bell Youinvest, AJ Bell Investments, AJ Bell Media, AJ Bell Securities and AJ Bell Platinum. Its AJ Bell Investcentre and AJ Bell Youinvest provide access to a various investment range, including shares and other instruments traded on the stock exchanges around the world, as well as all mainstream collective investments available in the United Kingdom and its own range of AJ Bell funds. AJ Bell Investcentre provides regulated financial advisers and wealth managers with a suite of online tools to help manage their retail clients’ portfolios. AJ Bell Investcentre offers self-invested personal pension (SIPP), retirement investment account, stocks and shares Individual Savings Account (ISA), lifetime ISA, General Investment Account (GIA), junior SIPP and junior ISA.







