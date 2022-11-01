Airtel Africa PLC 43.2% potential upside indicated by Barclays

Airtel Africa PLC with ticker (LON:AAF) now has a potential upside of 43.2% according to Barclays.







Barclays set a target price of 200 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Airtel Africa PLC share price of 114 GBX at opening today (01/11/2022) indicates a potential upside of 43.2%. Trading has ranged between 105 (52 week low) and 173 (52 week high) with an average of 5,428,269 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £4,389,520,482.



Airtel Africa plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which is a provider of telecommunications and mobile money services. The Company operates through three segments: Nigeria, East Africa, and Francophone Africa. The East Africa segment comprises operations in Kenya, Malawi, Rwanda, Tanzania, Uganda, and Zambia. The Francophone Africa segment comprises operations in Chad, Republic of the Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Gabon, Madagascar, Niger and the Seychelles. It provides voice, data, and mobile money services. The voice services include pre- and post-paid wireless voice services, international roaming and fixed-line telephony services. The data services provide a suite of data communications services, including second-generation (2G), third-generation (3G), and fourth-generation (4G). It provides 4G services in all 14 of its markets. The mobile money service includes digital wallet payments systems, microloans, savings, and international money transfers.







