Airtel Africa PLC 40.4% potential upside indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove

Airtel Africa PLC with ticker (LON:AAF) now has a potential upside of 40.4% according to JP Morgan Cazenove.



JP Morgan Cazenove set a target price of 215 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Airtel Africa PLC share price of 128 GBX at opening today (20/10/2022) indicates a potential upside of 40.4%. Trading has ranged between 94 (52 week low) and 173 (52 week high) with an average of 5,239,082 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £4,647,800,125.

Airtel Africa plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which is a provider of telecommunications and mobile money services. The Company operates through three segments: Nigeria, East Africa, and Francophone Africa. The East Africa segment comprises operations in Kenya, Malawi, Rwanda, Tanzania, Uganda, and Zambia. The Francophone Africa segment comprises operations in Chad, Republic of the Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Gabon, Madagascar, Niger and the Seychelles. It provides voice, data, and mobile money services. The voice services include pre- and post-paid wireless voice services, international roaming and fixed-line telephony services. The data services provide a suite of data communications services, including second-generation (2G), third-generation (3G), and fourth-generation (4G). It provides 4G services in all 14 of its markets. The mobile money service includes digital wallet payments systems, microloans, savings, and international money transfers.



