Airtel Africa PLC 24.6% potential upside indicated by Barclays

Airtel Africa PLC with ticker (LON:AAF) now has a potential upside of 24.6% according to Barclays.







Barclays set a target price of 195 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Airtel Africa PLC share price of 147 GBX at opening today (09/05/2022) indicates a potential upside of 24.6%. Trading has ranged between 76 (52 week low) and 163 (52 week high) with an average of 6,548,043 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £5,639,440,732.



Airtel Africa plc is a United Kingdom-based provider of telecommunications and mobile money services. The Company’s segments include Nigeria, East Africa and Francophone Africa. The Company offers an integrated suite of telecommunications solutions to its subscribers, including mobile voice and data services as well as mobile money services both nationally and internationally. It offers pre-paid and post-paid wireless voice services, international roaming and fixed-line telephone services. It offers a suite of data communications services, including second generation (2G), third generation (3G) and fourth generation (4G). It provides 4G services in approximately all 14 of its markets. It offers mobile money services, including payment services, microloans, savings and international money transfers.







