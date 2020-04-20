Airgain – Consenus Indicates Potential 74.9% Upside

Airgain with ticker code (AIRG) now have 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 17 and 8 and has a mean target at 12. With the stocks previous close at 6.86 this would imply there is a potential upside of 74.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 7.04 and the 200 moving average now moves to 9.35. The company has a market capitalisation of $69m. Find out more information at: http://www.airgain.com

Airgain designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value added resellers and distributors worldwide. The company’s products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; OmniMax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas. It provides embedded antenna technologies to enable high performance wireless networking across a range of devices and markets, including consumer, enterprise, and automotive. The company was formerly known as AM Group and changed its name to Airgain in 2004. Airgain was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn