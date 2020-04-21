Airgain – Consenus Indicates Potential 68.5% Upside

Airgain with ticker code (AIRG) now have 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 17 and 8 with a mean TP of 12. Given that the stocks previous close was at 7.12 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 68.5%. The 50 day MA is 7.04 and the 200 moving average now moves to 9.31. The company has a market cap of $69m. Company Website: http://www.airgain.com

Airgain designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value added resellers and distributors worldwide. The company’s products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; OmniMax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas. It provides embedded antenna technologies to enable high performance wireless networking across a range of devices and markets, including consumer, enterprise, and automotive. The company was formerly known as AM Group and changed its name to Airgain in 2004. Airgain was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

