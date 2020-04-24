Airgain – Consenus Indicates Potential 66.7% Upside

Airgain with ticker code (AIRG) now have 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 17 and 8 and has a mean target at 12. With the stocks previous close at 7.2 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 66.7%. The 50 day MA is 7 and the 200 day MA is 9.26. The market cap for the company is $72m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.airgain.com

Airgain designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value added resellers and distributors worldwide. The company’s products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; OmniMax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas. It provides embedded antenna technologies to enable high performance wireless networking across a range of devices and markets, including consumer, enterprise, and automotive. The company was formerly known as AM Group and changed its name to Airgain in 2004. Airgain was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

