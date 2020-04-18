Airgain – Consenus Indicates Potential 63.0% Upside

Airgain with ticker code (AIRG) have now 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 17 and 8 with the average target price sitting at 12. Now with the previous closing price of 7.36 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 63.0%. The day 50 moving average is 7.09 and the 200 day moving average is 9.4. The market cap for the company is $66m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.airgain.com

Airgain designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value added resellers and distributors worldwide. The company’s products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; OmniMax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas. It provides embedded antenna technologies to enable high performance wireless networking across a range of devices and markets, including consumer, enterprise, and automotive. The company was formerly known as AM Group and changed its name to Airgain in 2004. Airgain was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn