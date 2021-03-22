Twitter
Airgain – Consensus Indicates Potential 38.2% Upside

Broker Ratings

Airgain found using ticker (AIRG) now have 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 38 and 25 calculating the mean target price we have 30.25. Given that the stocks previous close was at 21.89 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 38.2%. The 50 day MA is 23.95 while the 200 day moving average is 17.27. The market capitalisation for the company is $236m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.airgain.com

Airgain designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value-added resellers and distributors worldwide. The company’s products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand. It provides embedded antenna technologies to enable high performance wireless networking in a range of devices and markets, including consumer, enterprise, and automotive. The company was formerly known as AM Group and changed its name to Airgain in 2004. Airgain was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Disclaimer

