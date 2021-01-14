Twitter
Airgain – Consensus Indicates Potential 16.1% Upside

Broker Ratings

Airgain found using ticker (AIRG) have now 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 25 and 15 calculating the average target price we see 21.25. With the stocks previous close at 18.3 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 16.1%. The day 50 moving average is 15.29 while the 200 day moving average is 13.55. The company has a market cap of $183m. Find out more information at: http://www.airgain.com

Airgain designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value added resellers and distributors worldwide. The company’s products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; OmniMax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas. It provides embedded antenna technologies to enable high performance wireless networking across a range of devices and markets, including consumer, enterprise, and automotive. The company was formerly known as AM Group and changed its name to Airgain in 2004. Airgain was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

