Airgain – Consensus Indicates Potential -4.3% Downside

Airgain with ticker code (AIRG) have now 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 25 and 21 and has a mean target at 22.75. Given that the stocks previous close was at 23.77 this indicates there is a potential downside of -4.3%. The 50 day MA is 17.29 and the 200 day moving average is 14.12. The market capitalisation for the company is $222m. Visit the company website at: http://www.airgain.com

Airgain designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value added resellers and distributors worldwide. The company’s products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; OmniMax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas. It provides embedded antenna technologies to enable high performance wireless networking across a range of devices and markets, including consumer, enterprise, and automotive. The company was formerly known as AM Group and changed its name to Airgain in 2004. Airgain was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.