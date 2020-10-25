Air Products and Chemicals, Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 4.6% Upside

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc found using ticker (APD) have now 23 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 364 and 215 and has a mean target at 305.65. With the stocks previous close at 292.25 this indicates there is a potential upside of 4.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 296.77 and the 200 moving average now moves to 265.33. The market capitalisation for the company is $64,943m. Company Website: http://www.airproducts.com

Air Products and Chemicals provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals. It also designs and manufactures equipment for air separation, hydrocarbon recovery and purification, natural gas liquefaction, and liquid helium and liquid hydrogen transport and storage. Air Products and Chemicals was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

