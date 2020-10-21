Air Products and Chemicals, Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 2.5% Upside

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc with ticker code (APD) have now 23 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 364 and 215 and has a mean target at 305.65. Now with the previous closing price of 298.14 this indicates there is a potential upside of 2.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 297.63 while the 200 day moving average is 262.97. The market cap for the company is $64,978m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.airproducts.com

Air Products and Chemicals provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals. It also designs and manufactures equipment for air separation, hydrocarbon recovery and purification, natural gas liquefaction, and liquid helium and liquid hydrogen transport and storage. Air Products and Chemicals was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

