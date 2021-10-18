Air Products and Chemicals, Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 8.9% Upside

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc with ticker code (APD) have now 23 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 347 and 269 and has a mean target at 313.65. Now with the previous closing price of 287.97 this would imply there is a potential upside of 8.9%. The 50 day MA is 266.11 and the 200 moving average now moves to 283.74. The market capitalisation for the company is $64,794m. Find out more information at: http://www.airproducts.com

Air Products and Chemicals provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals. It also designs and manufactures equipment for air separation, hydrocarbon recovery and purification, natural gas liquefaction, and liquid helium and liquid hydrogen transport and storage. Air Products and Chemicals has a strategic collaboration with Baker Hughes Company to develop hydrogen compression systems. The company was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania.