Air Products and Chemicals, Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 8.7% Upside

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc with ticker code (APD) have now 23 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 370 and 269 calculating the average target price we see 322.13. Now with the previous closing price of 296.24 this indicates there is a potential upside of 8.7%. The day 50 moving average is 282.99 and the 200 day moving average is 282.89. The company has a market capitalisation of $65,909m. Company Website: http://www.airproducts.com

Air Products and Chemicals provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals. It also designs and manufactures equipment for air separation, hydrocarbon recovery and purification, natural gas liquefaction, and liquid helium and liquid hydrogen transport and storage. Air Products and Chemicals has a strategic collaboration with Baker Hughes Company to develop hydrogen compression systems. The company was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania.