Air Products and Chemicals, Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 7.0% Upside

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc with ticker code (APD) have now 23 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 394 and 280 calculating the mean target price we have 323.04. With the stocks previous close at 301.82 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 7.0%. The day 50 moving average is 298.38 and the 200 day MA is 258.13. The market capitalisation for the company is $68,856m. Find out more information at: https://www.airproducts.com

The potential market cap would be $73,697m based on the market concensus.

Air Products and Chemicals provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals. It also designs and manufactures equipment for air separation, hydrocarbon recovery and purification, natural gas liquefaction, and liquid helium and liquid hydrogen transport and storage. The company was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania.