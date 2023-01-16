Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 5.4% Upside

Broker Ratings

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc found using ticker (APD) have now 23 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 394 and 280 calculating the average target price we see 326.96. Given that the stocks previous close was at 310.21 this would imply there is a potential upside of 5.4%. The 50 day MA is 304.39 while the 200 day moving average is 259.8. The market capitalisation for the company is $69,127m. Visit the company website at: https://www.airproducts.com

The potential market cap would be $72,860m based on the market concensus.

Air Products and Chemicals provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals. It also designs and manufactures equipment for air separation, hydrocarbon recovery and purification, natural gas liquefaction, and liquid helium and liquid hydrogen transport and storage. The company was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

