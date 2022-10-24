Air Products and Chemicals, Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 20.8% Upside

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc with ticker code (APD) have now 22 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 335 and 251 with the average target price sitting at 287.82. With the stocks previous close at 238.32 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 20.8%. The 50 day MA is 248.3 and the 200 moving average now moves to 247.58. The company has a market cap of $53,518m. Company Website: https://www.airproducts.com

The potential market cap would be $64,634m based on the market concensus.

Air Products and Chemicals provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals. It also designs and manufactures equipment for air separation, hydrocarbon recovery and purification, natural gas liquefaction, and liquid helium and liquid hydrogen transport and storage. Air Products and Chemicals has a strategic collaboration with Baker Hughes Company to develop hydrogen compression systems. The company was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania.