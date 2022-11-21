Air Products and Chemicals, Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 2.9% Upside

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc found using ticker (APD) have now 22 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 339 and 270 calculating the mean target price we have 301.86. Given that the stocks previous close was at 293.3 this indicates there is a potential upside of 2.9%. The 50 day MA is 252.79 and the 200 day MA is 246.04. The market capitalisation for the company is $65,759m. Company Website: https://www.airproducts.com

The potential market cap would be $67,678m based on the market concensus.

Air Products and Chemicals provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals. It also designs and manufactures equipment for air separation, hydrocarbon recovery and purification, natural gas liquefaction, and liquid helium and liquid hydrogen transport and storage. Air Products and Chemicals has a strategic collaboration with Baker Hughes Company to develop hydrogen compression systems. The company was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania.