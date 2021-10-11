Air Products and Chemicals, Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 19.1% Upside

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc found using ticker (APD) have now 22 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 347 and 269 calculating the average target price we see 313.68. Given that the stocks previous close was at 263.35 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 19.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 264.54 and the 200 day moving average is 283.83. The company has a market capitalisation of $58,757m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.airproducts.com

Air Products and Chemicals provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals. It also designs and manufactures equipment for air separation, hydrocarbon recovery and purification, natural gas liquefaction, and liquid helium and liquid hydrogen transport and storage. Air Products and Chemicals has a strategic collaboration with Baker Hughes Company to develop hydrogen compression systems. The company was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania.