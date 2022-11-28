Air Products and Chemicals, Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential -1.3% Downside

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc found using ticker (APD) now have 22 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 390 and 270 with the average target price sitting at 304.18. Now with the previous closing price of 308.15 this would imply there is a potential downside of -1.3%. The day 50 moving average is 256.79 while the 200 day moving average is 247.01. The company has a market capitalisation of $68,758m. Company Website: https://www.airproducts.com

The potential market cap would be $67,873m based on the market concensus.

Air Products and Chemicals provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals. It also designs and manufactures equipment for air separation, hydrocarbon recovery and purification, natural gas liquefaction, and liquid helium and liquid hydrogen transport and storage. The company was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania.