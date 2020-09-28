Air Lease Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 45.8% Upside

Air Lease Corporation with ticker code (AL) have now 7 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 51 and 36 calculating the mean target price we have 39.57. Now with the previous closing price of 27.14 this would imply there is a potential upside of 45.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 30.82 and the 200 day MA is 27.26. The market cap for the company is $3,186m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.airleasecorp.com

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines. In addition, it provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned a fleet of 275 aircraft, including 203 narrowbody jet aircraft and 89 widebody jet aircraft. Air Lease Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

