Air Lease Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 29.0% Upside

Air Lease Corporation with ticker code (AL) now have 7 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 60 and 52 calculating the average target price we see 55.71. Given that the stocks previous close was at 43.17 this indicates there is a potential upside of 29.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 41.97 and the 200 day MA is 37.09. The company has a market capitalisation of $4,750m. Company Website: https://www.airleasecorp.com

The potential market cap would be $6,130m based on the market concensus.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. In addition, the company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios. As of December 31, 2022, it owned a fleet of 417 aircraft, including 306 narrowbody aircraft and 111 widebody aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.