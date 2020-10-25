Air Lease Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 23.7% Upside

Air Lease Corporation with ticker code (AL) have now 7 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 51 and 36 with the average target price sitting at 39.57. With the stocks previous close at 31.98 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 23.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 30.59 and the 200 day moving average is 28.67. The market capitalisation for the company is $3,652m. Find out more information at: http://www.airleasecorp.com

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines. In addition, it provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned a fleet of 275 aircraft, including 203 narrowbody jet aircraft and 89 widebody jet aircraft. Air Lease Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

