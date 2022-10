Air Lease Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 66.4% Upside

Air Lease Corporation found using ticker (AL) have now 8 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 60 and 50.4 with the average target price sitting at 54.55. Given that the stocks previous close was at 32.79 this would imply there is a potential upside of 66.4%. The day 50 moving average is 35.06 and the 200 moving average now moves to 37.94. The company has a market cap of $3,756m. Find out more information at: https://www.airleasecorp.com

The potential market cap would be $6,248m based on the market concensus.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. In addition, the company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios. As of December 31, 2021, it owned a fleet of 382 aircraft, including 278 narrowbody aircraft and 104 widebody aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.