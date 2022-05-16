Air Lease Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 60.8% Upside

Air Lease Corporation with ticker code (AL) now have 7 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 61 and 51.5 calculating the average target price we see 54.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 33.89 this indicates there is a potential upside of 60.8%. The 50 day MA is 41.02 while the 200 day moving average is 41.92. The company has a market cap of $3,996m. Company Website: https://www.airleasecorp.com

The potential market cap would be $6,427m based on the market concensus.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. In addition, the company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios. As of December 31, 2021, it owned a fleet of 382 aircraft, including 278 narrowbody aircraft and 104 widebody aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.