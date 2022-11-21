Twitter Linkedin Facebook

Air Lease Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 49.3% Upside

Broker Ratings

Air Lease Corporation with ticker code (AL) now have 7 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 60 and 51 with the average target price sitting at 54.86. With the stocks previous close at 36.74 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 49.3%. The 50 day MA is 34.12 and the 200 day MA is 37.29. The market capitalisation for the company is $4,112m. Find out more information at: https://www.airleasecorp.com

The potential market cap would be $6,140m based on the market concensus.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. In addition, the company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios. As of December 31, 2021, it owned a fleet of 382 aircraft, including 278 narrowbody aircraft and 104 widebody aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

