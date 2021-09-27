Air Lease Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 40.8% Upside

Air Lease Corporation with ticker code (AL) now have 7 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 60 and 49 with the average target price sitting at 54.57. Now with the previous closing price of 38.76 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 40.8%. The day 50 moving average is 40.1 and the 200 moving average now moves to 44.31. The company has a market cap of $4,428m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.airleasecorp.com

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. In addition, it provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned a fleet of 332 aircraft, including 236 narrowbody aircraft and 96 widebody aircraft. Air Lease Corporation was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.