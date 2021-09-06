Air Lease Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 36.1% Upside

Air Lease Corporation with ticker code (AL) now have 7 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 60 and 49 calculating the average target price we see 54.57. Now with the previous closing price of 40.11 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 36.1%. The 50 day MA is 41.45 while the 200 day moving average is 45.16. The market cap for the company is $4,633m. Find out more information at: http://www.airleasecorp.com

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. In addition, it provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned a fleet of 332 aircraft, including 236 narrowbody aircraft and 96 widebody aircraft. Air Lease Corporation was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.