Air Lease Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 34.7% Upside

Air Lease Corporation with ticker code (AL) have now 7 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 60 and 51 and has a mean target at 54.86. Given that the stocks previous close was at 40.73 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 34.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 37.42 and the 200 moving average now moves to 36.89. The company has a market capitalisation of $4,563m. Company Website: https://www.airleasecorp.com

The potential market cap would be $6,146m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. In addition, the company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios. As of December 31, 2021, it owned a fleet of 382 aircraft, including 278 narrowbody aircraft and 104 widebody aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.