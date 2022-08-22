Air Lease Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 34.1% Upside

Air Lease Corporation with ticker code (AL) now have 7 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 55 and 50.4 calculating the mean target price we have 53.77. Given that the stocks previous close was at 40.1 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 34.1%. The day 50 moving average is 35.03 and the 200 day moving average is 40.13. The market capitalisation for the company is $4,294m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.airleasecorp.com

The potential market cap would be $5,757m based on the market concensus.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. In addition, the company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios. As of December 31, 2021, it owned a fleet of 382 aircraft, including 278 narrowbody aircraft and 104 widebody aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.