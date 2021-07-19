Twitter
Air Lease Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 33.2% Upside

Broker Ratings

Air Lease Corporation found using ticker (AL) have now 7 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 60 and 52 calculating the mean target price we have 55.29. With the stocks previous close at 41.5 this indicates there is a potential upside of 33.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 43.84 and the 200 day MA is 45.64. The company has a market capitalisation of $4,597m. Visit the company website at: http://www.airleasecorp.com

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. In addition, it provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned a fleet of 332 aircraft, including 236 narrowbody aircraft and 96 widebody aircraft. Air Lease Corporation was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

