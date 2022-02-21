Air Lease Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 31.6% Upside

Air Lease Corporation with ticker code (AL) have now 8 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 61 and 53 and has a mean target at 56.25. Now with the previous closing price of 42.74 this indicates there is a potential upside of 31.6%. The 50 day MA is 42.73 while the 200 day moving average is 42.71. The company has a market capitalisation of $5,132m. Find out more information at: https://www.airleasecorp.com

The potential market cap would be $6,754m based on the market concensus.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. In addition, it provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned a fleet of 332 aircraft, including 236 narrowbody aircraft and 96 widebody aircraft. Air Lease Corporation was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.