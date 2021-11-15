Air Lease Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 16.0% Upside

Air Lease Corporation with ticker code (AL) now have 8 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 60 and 51 calculating the mean target price we have 55.38. Now with the previous closing price of 47.76 this would imply there is a potential upside of 16.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 42.81 and the 200 moving average now moves to 42.81. The market cap for the company is $5,408m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.airleasecorp.com

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. In addition, it provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned a fleet of 332 aircraft, including 236 narrowbody aircraft and 96 widebody aircraft. Air Lease Corporation was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.