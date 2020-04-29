Aileron Therapeutics – Consenus Indicates Potential 673.2% Upside

Aileron Therapeutics found using ticker (ALRN) now have 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 5 and 3 and has a mean target at 4.33. Given that the stocks previous close was at 0.56 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 673.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 0.42 and the 200 moving average now moves to 0.54. The market capitalisation for the company is $16m. Company Website: http://www.aileronrx.com

Aileron Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing a novel class of stabilized cell-permeating alpha-helical peptides in the oncology and other therapeutic areas in the United States. The company’s lead product candidate is ALRN-6924, a cell-permeating peptide, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS. It also develops next generation wild type p53 reactivator. Aileron Therapeutics has a collaboration agreement with Dana-Farber/Boston Children’s Cancer and Blood Disorders Center for an open-label, multi-center, pediatric phase 1 clinical trial of ALRN-6924; and Pfizer to evaluate the combination of ALRN-6924 and IBRANCE in MDM2-amplified cancers. The company was formerly known as Renegade Therapeutics and changed its name to Aileron Therapeutics in February 2007. Aileron Therapeutics was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

