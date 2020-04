Aileron Therapeutics – Consenus Indicates Potential 566.7% Upside

Aileron Therapeutics with ticker code (ALRN) have now 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 5 and 3 with a mean TP of 4. With the stocks previous close at 0.6 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 566.7%. The day 50 moving average is 0.43 while the 200 day moving average is 0.54. The market cap for the company is $18m. Visit the company website at: http://www.aileronrx.com

Aileron Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing a novel class of stabilized cell-permeating alpha-helical peptides in the oncology and other therapeutic areas in the United States. The company’s lead product candidate is ALRN-6924, a cell-permeating peptide, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS. It also develops next generation wild type p53 reactivator. Aileron Therapeutics has a collaboration agreement with Dana-Farber/Boston Children’s Cancer and Blood Disorders Center for an open-label, multi-center, pediatric phase 1 clinical trial of ALRN-6924; and Pfizer to evaluate the combination of ALRN-6924 and IBRANCE in MDM2-amplified cancers. The company was formerly known as Renegade Therapeutics and changed its name to Aileron Therapeutics in February 2007. Aileron Therapeutics was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

