Aileron Therapeutics – Consensus Indicates Potential 94.2% Upside

Aileron Therapeutics found using ticker (ALRN) have now 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 5 and 2 calculating the mean target price we have 4. Now with the previous closing price of 2.06 this indicates there is a potential upside of 94.2%. The 50 day MA is 1.31 and the 200 moving average now moves to 1.26. The company has a market capitalisation of $166m. Find out more information at: http://www.aileronrx.com

Aileron Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing a novel class of stabilized cell-permeating alpha-helical peptides in the oncology and other therapeutic areas in the United States. The company’s lead product candidate is ALRN-6924, a cell-permeating peptide, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS. It also develops next generation wild type p53 reactivator. Aileron Therapeutics has a collaboration agreement with Dana-Farber/Boston Children’s Cancer and Blood Disorders Center for an open-label, multi-center, pediatric phase 1 clinical trial of ALRN-6924; and Pfizer to evaluate the combination of ALRN-6924 and IBRANCE in MDM2-amplified cancers. The company was formerly known as Renegade Therapeutics and changed its name to Aileron Therapeutics in February 2007. Aileron Therapeutics was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

