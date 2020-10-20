Agree Realty Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 16.7% Upside

Agree Realty Corporation found using ticker (ADC) have now 13 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 82 and 71 with a mean TP of 76.31. With the stocks previous close at 65.37 this would imply there is a potential upside of 16.7%. The 50 day MA is 65.57 and the 200 day MA is 64.98. The market capitalisation for the company is $3,500m. Visit the company website at: http://www.agreerealty.com

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of June 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 936 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 18.4 million square feet of gross leasable area. The common stock of Agree Realty Corporation is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “ADC”.

