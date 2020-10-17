Agree Realty Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 16.0% Upside

Agree Realty Corporation with ticker code (ADC) have now 13 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 82 and 71 and has a mean target at 76.31. Given that the stocks previous close was at 65.81 this indicates there is a potential upside of 16.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 65.71 and the 200 day moving average is 64.89. The market cap for the company is $3,518m. Company Website: http://www.agreerealty.com

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of June 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 936 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 18.4 million square feet of gross leasable area. The common stock of Agree Realty Corporation is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “ADC”.

