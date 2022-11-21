Agree Realty Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 9.9% Upside

Agree Realty Corporation found using ticker (ADC) now have 15 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 84 and 68 calculating the average target price we see 75.97. With the stocks previous close at 69.1 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 9.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 68.17 and the 200 day MA is 69.78. The company has a market cap of $6,223m. Company Website: https://www.agreerealty.com

The potential market cap would be $6,841m based on the market concensus.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area. The Company’s common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “ADC”.