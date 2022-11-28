Agree Realty Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 8.1% Upside

Agree Realty Corporation with ticker code (ADC) now have 15 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 84 and 68 and has a mean target at 75.97. Now with the previous closing price of 70.31 this would imply there is a potential upside of 8.1%. The day 50 moving average is 67.89 and the 200 day MA is 69.93. The market capitalisation for the company is $6,266m. Find out more information at: https://www.agreerealty.com

The potential market cap would be $6,771m based on the market concensus.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area. The Company’s common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “ADC”.