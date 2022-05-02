Agree Realty Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 7.5% Upside

Agree Realty Corporation found using ticker (ADC) have now 14 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 81 and 70 with a mean TP of 76.07. With the stocks previous close at 70.73 this would imply there is a potential upside of 7.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 66.38 and the 200 moving average now moves to 68.98. The company has a market capitalisation of $4,872m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.agreerealty.com

The potential market cap would be $5,240m based on the market concensus.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area. The Company’s common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “ADC”.