Agree Realty Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 6.9% Upside

Agree Realty Corporation with ticker code (ADC) have now 12 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 84 and 73 with the average target price sitting at 78.5. With the stocks previous close at 73.44 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 6.9%. The day 50 moving average is 71.59 while the 200 day moving average is 68.07. The market capitalisation for the company is $5,064m. Visit the company website at: http://www.agreerealty.com

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area. The Company’s common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “ADC”.