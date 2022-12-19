Agree Realty Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 6.8% Upside

Agree Realty Corporation with ticker code (ADC) have now 15 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 82 and 71 calculating the average target price we see 76.03. Given that the stocks previous close was at 71.17 this indicates there is a potential upside of 6.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 68.48 and the 200 moving average now moves to 70.47. The market cap for the company is $6,283m. Company Website: https://www.agreerealty.com

The potential market cap would be $6,712m based on the market concensus.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area. The Company’s common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “ADC”.