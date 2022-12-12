Agree Realty Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 5.3% Upside

Agree Realty Corporation with ticker code (ADC) have now 15 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 82 and 71 and has a mean target at 76.03. Now with the previous closing price of 72.21 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 5.3%. The 50 day MA is 67.99 and the 200 day moving average is 70.3. The company has a market cap of $6,374m. Company Website: https://www.agreerealty.com

The potential market cap would be $6,711m based on the market concensus.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area. The Company’s common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “ADC”.