Agree Realty Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 19.7% Upside

Agree Realty Corporation found using ticker (ADC) now have 15 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 84 and 68 with the average target price sitting at 77.03. Given that the stocks previous close was at 64.36 this would imply there is a potential upside of 19.7%. The 50 day MA is 71.78 and the 200 day MA is 69.56. The market cap for the company is $5,234m. Find out more information at: https://www.agreerealty.com

The potential market cap would be $6,265m based on the market concensus.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area. The Company’s common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “ADC”.

