Agree Realty Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 17.8% Upside

Agree Realty Corporation found using ticker (ADC) have now 13 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 80.5 and 72 and has a mean target at 76.12. With the stocks previous close at 64.6 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 17.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 64.22 while the 200 day moving average is 69.26. The company has a market cap of $4,694m. Find out more information at: https://www.agreerealty.com

The potential market cap would be $5,531m based on the market concensus.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area. The Company’s common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “ADC”.