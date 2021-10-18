Agree Realty Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 17.6% Upside

Agree Realty Corporation with ticker code (ADC) have now 12 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 85 and 78 calculating the mean target price we have 81.92. Now with the previous closing price of 69.67 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 17.6%. The 50 day MA is 70.05 and the 200 moving average now moves to 71.19. The market capitalisation for the company is $4,786m. Company Website: http://www.agreerealty.com

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area. The Company’s common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “ADC”.