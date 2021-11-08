Agree Realty Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 16.4% Upside

Agree Realty Corporation found using ticker (ADC) have now 12 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 85 and 78 calculating the mean target price we have 81.5. Now with the previous closing price of 70.04 this indicates there is a potential upside of 16.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 69.21 while the 200 day moving average is 71.39. The market capitalisation for the company is $4,947m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.agreerealty.com

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area. The Company’s common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “ADC”.